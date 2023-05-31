Regional Incentive Payment for Armed Forces personnel

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday announced that the Regional Incentive Payment (BIW) will replace the Sabah/Sarawak Incentive Payment (BISS) and the Peninsular Incentive for Armed Forces personnel from July 1.

The good news will benefit more than 30,000 officers and members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) who are still in service.

He said that previously ATM officers and members who changed regions would receive BISS and BISM, but the rate given was lower than the BIW received by other public service officers.

“While the basis of payment of all three incentives is the same, which is to cover the high cost of living as well as to encourage officers from the peninsula to serve in Sabah or Sarawak and vice versa.

“This approval will benefit 33,586 ATM members with an additional financial implication of RM87.8 million per year based on recruitment in 2022,” he said during his working visit to Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) at Lok Kawi Camp here on Wednesday.

Anwar also announced several projects or programs in Lok Kawi including the redevelopment of 49 abandoned house units.

“This redevelopment is to be converted into 47 units of public quarters and a transit house for the Ministry of Defense Sabah Branch in Taman Lok Kawi, Papar, with a value of RM25 million.

“For existing project, which is the construction of the Army Family House as well as various classes of Lok Kawi Camp, the project will cost RM213 million.

“In addition, repair and upgrade of the aviary at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Putatan with a project cost of RM4.8 million.

“Also being upgraded is Jalan Lok Kawi from the Sabindo roundabout to Sungai Kinarut with a project cost of RM67 million as well as the construction of a new Lok Kawi National High School with a project cost of RM23 million which will start now,” he said.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya, Army Commander General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman, and Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Abdul Rahman A Wahab.