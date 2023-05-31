Rural devt still S’wak govt’s priority despite huge spending, assures Premier

KUCHING (May 31): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government would continue its focus on providing infrastructure facilities to the rural areas, despite such effort involving a large expenditure.

In giving this assurance, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed confidence that with its increasing income, the state could continue the rural development agenda through several agencies that had been established for such purpose.

“As a responsible leader, I do not want to see any ethnic group in this state being left behind in terms of pursuing development.

“I believe that with hard work and the right attitude, every community including the Dayaks can progress like those who have progressed,” he said in his Gawai Dayak 2023 message.

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, expressed hope that the joyful atmosphere during this festive season could become an avenue to exchange thoughts and opinions so as to strengthen the unity and commitment of the Dayak people towards having a more active involvement in the development of Sarawak.

He also said the Dayaks have a large asset in the form of land ownerships that should help generate income for them through various means.

On Gawai Dayak, he hailed it ‘the identity of the Dayaks in Sarawak, and a point of unification for the community.

“The Dayaks should continue to unite towards pursuing development in various fields along with other races in this state.

“I also sincerely hope that all the people of Sarawak will share the joy of welcoming Gawai together with our friends who are of Dayak descent.

“This is the time for us as Sarawakians to keep visiting each other to say Happy Gawai to our friends who celebrate it.

“Finally, my wife Datuk Amar Hajjah Juma’ani (Tuanku Bujang) and I wish Happy Gawai, ‘Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai Lantang Senang Nguan Menua’ to all Dayaks who celebrate the festival,” he said.