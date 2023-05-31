Sabahans proud, excited with PM’s presence at Kaamatan event

PENAMPANG (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s attendance at the closing ceremony of the annual state level Pesta Kaamatan here on Tuesday is a matter of pride and excitement to the people of Sabah, especially from the Kadazandusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) community.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, Kaamatan is a festival that successfully elevates the cultural dignity and customs of the Kadazan Dusun Murut and Rungus ethnic groups in Sabah.

“We are proud of it because Sabah is also known to the world for organizing this Kaamatan event. Therefore, Sabahans especially from the Kadazan Dusun Murut and Rungus ethnic groups feel proud and excited with the presence of the Prime Minister today. This is another historic moment for the state level Pesta Kaamatan celebrations,” said Hajiji.

Speaking at the closing ceremony which was held at the Hongkod Koisaan here, Hajiji said, “it is not easy to get an opportunity like this for our country’s number one leader, who always has a very tight schedule, to be with us here today.”

Hajiji said that the state government always supports cultural and social programs because it strives to strengthen friendships as well as community relations and unite the people for the welfare and harmony of the state.

“In the context of the Pesta Kaamatan, even though it is celebrated by the KDMR community, this festival is also celebrated by all walks of life in this state. The practice of Kongsi Raya or cultural festivals by all races is our uniqueness in Sabah which must be maintained in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani.

“Let us together preserve and increase unity, tolerance as well as have a high sense of belonging in accordance with the theme of this year’s Kaamatan celebration, which is “Kaamatan Membudayakan Perpaduan” (Kaamatan Cultivatives Unity),” he said.

Hajiji added that the theme is in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani as its goal is to form a prosperous, advanced and progressive nation where the politics and economy are strong, the government is fair and just, and the country is prosperous and happy.

According to the Chief Minister, only with stability and unity can a country and its people move forward and bring it respect globally.

The unity and diversity of the multi-ethnicity, multi-culture and religious beliefs in Sabah are important assets that need to be preserved and defended by the people of the state at all times, said Hajiji.

According to him, the harmony and colorful arts and culture in the state makes Sabah unique and special, in addition to having natural beauty that is sure to attract more visitors and tourists from within and outside the country.

“Thus, the State Government will always strive to preserve and look after the cultural treasures that we inherited, in addition to ensuring that the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan which is now on the right track, goes hand in hand between progress and modernization with the application of values high culture,” he said.

The Pesta Kaamatan closing ceremony was officiated by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Also in attendance were his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, Huguan Siou Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan, Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister who is also the chairman of the celebration’s organising committee, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, state cabinet members and community leaders.