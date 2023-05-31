Sarawak Pavilion a crowd-puller at ongoing KL International Book Fair

KUCHING (May 31): Some five thousand visitors have thronged the Sarawak Pavilion at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2023 since its opening on May 26, with more expected until the end of the fair on June 4.

Pustaka Negeri Sarawak said the pavilion, launched by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, serves to showcase and honour the local culture and arts as well as to elevate the book and publishing industry in Malaysia, and Sarawak in particular.

It also aims to promote the tourism industry and investment in the state, it added.

“Highlights of events started from May 26 beginning from 10am until 10pm with Sarawakiana Talks, forums, Local Product Manufacturing Workshop, Sarawak Cultural Performances, exhibition by the institute of education as well as sales and display,” said Pustaka Negeri Sarawak said in a statement yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the opening ceremony of PBAKL on May 27.

Those involved at the Sarawak Pavillion include Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Sarawak, Sarawak Premier’s Department, Sarawak Tourism Board, Business Events Sarawak, Centex Commercial, i-Cats University, Sarawak Arts Council, as well as Sarawakian entrepreneurs.

“We hope that communities throughout the country will join this event until June 4 and grab the golden opportunity to buy their favourite books at great prices,” said Pustaka Negeri Sarawak.