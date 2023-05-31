SEB: RM2 bln works awarded to Sarawakian vendors last year

KUCHING (May 31): The share of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) works awarded to Sarawakian vendors is valued at RM2 billion last year, said SEB Bumiputera Participation Board Committee chairman Datuk Idris Buang.

He said SEB continues to give relentless support under the premiership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to achieve high-income status by 2030 through the provision of employment and business opportunities.

“In 2022, we engaged approximately 650 vendors, of which 80 per cent are Sarawakians, out of which 37 per cent are Sarawakian Bumiputera contractors. The total value awarded was RM2.7 billion, out of which RM2 billion was awarded to Sarawakians.

“These same contractors have played a vital role in progressing our rural electrification efforts, enabling us to achieve 97.9 per cent rural coverage and 99.2 per cent overall domestic coverage in alignment with the state government’s agenda to electrify the whole of Sarawak with an investment of RM2.37 billion,” he said during the Sarawak Energy Vendors Award (Seva) 2023 presentation ceremony here last night.

According to Idris, SEB has provided competency-building initiatives and opportunities for Sarawak’s businesses to equip their vendors with strong technical capabilities and to ensure that they can maximise the potential of their partnerships.

In line with this, SEB has collaborated with various training providers, such as Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) through their Contractors’ Building Programme to develop local vendors and workers with the ultimate aim of enhancing project implementation.

“With these collaborations, we are able to produce highly capable contractors with the high competency that can meet the challenges and demands of the industries and to make Sarawak Energy the paramount powerhouse in the region.

“Besides that, the vendors, through the coordination of Sarawak Energy, in particular, Bumiputera Participation Division with Sarawak Bumiputera Chambers of Commerce, were able to get funding from Ministry for their training and development. As of today, RM2.5 billion has been committed to support this essential initiative,” he said.

Idris said that Centexs has launched their Centexs Electrical Academy in March this year to provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to continue supporting the high demand for electrical expertise in the workforce.

“This academy supplements Sarawak Energy’s efforts to assist Centexs lecturers, as we have been actively upgrading training programmes and sessions to facilitate the delivery of industry-relevant courses, trainings and competency programmes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU in 2021.

“Sarawak Energy also signed another MoU last year with the Construction Industry Development Board or CIDB – formalising a five-year collaborative partnership that provides our construction workers and contractors with access to important CIDB competency training resources,” said Idris.

Sarawak Energy also collaborated with some financial institutions for example, Bank Islam, RHB Bank, Ikhtiar Factoring and SME bank to ensure that the vendors continue to have access to their vendor financing programme, which has approved over RM82 million and benefitted more than 30 local contractors to date covering both Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera Sarawakian companies.

“By providing them with this vital resource, Sarawak Energy can help facilitate greater success and progress for our vendors in Sarawak’s vibrant business community,” he added.

On the award, Idris said since its inception in 2020, the Seva programme has become one of SEB’s most significant procurement transformation initiatives.

By recognising and rewarding their top-performing vendors through Seva, SEB has been able to strengthen the company’s vendor delivery and performance in every aspect.

“The Seva programme is benchmarked against the best practices of other major industry players in the region, assessing overall vendor performance based on compliance with health, safety, security and environment (HSSE), quality, delivery, responsiveness, and integrity requirements.

“This has enabled us to discern top-performing vendors as well as those who need guidance in closing identified gaps,” he said.

“Continuing the positive trend of previous years, the Seva programme has enjoyed a significant improvement in vendor ratings this year, with over 85 per cent of our vendors being awarded high ratings.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for Seva 2023. Thank you for your invaluable contributions to Sarawak Energy’s success and we will continue to rely on your support going forward,” he added.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event where 16 vendors with outstanding performance in 2022 were recognised for excellence in contract delivery.

Redco Sdn Bhd, Shorefield Sdn Bhd, Mark Maritime Sdn Bhd and Mega Electrical Engineering Services were the the recipients for the ‘Best Works’ award, while HD Image Enterprise and Gala Emas Sdn Bhd received the ‘Best Supplier’ award.

Impact Business Solutions Sdn Bhd, Sheza General Services and St John Ambulance Sarawak also received the ‘Best Service Provider’ award, while the ‘Best Local Consultant’ award went to NAQ Associates Sdn Bhd, Jurutera Jasa (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Bumi Geo Resources Sdn Bhd.

Consortium of Rohas-Euco Industries Berhad and Skipper Limited received the ‘Best International Consultant’ award, Metro Glide Sdn Bhd and Sonic Well Sdn Bhd received the ‘Best Bumiputera’ award, while Syarikat Tajau Tepus won the ‘Promising Bumiputera’ award.

Among those present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi and SEB Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.