Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2023 seeks nation’s best entrepreneurs

KUCHING (May 31): : Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia is back again this year and calls out all entrepreneurs from Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia to be a part of this exciting initiative that can change their futures.

Started in 2015, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia engages with entrepreneurs who are committed to starting and growing their business ideas.

“The programme takes entrepreneurs through a series of workshops that will assist them in generating or enhancing their business ideas, testing their business models and preparing them to be successful business owners,” it said in a statement.

“Towards the end of the programme, participants will partake in a pitching workshop and a competition that aim to provide the necessary skills for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

Shell is seeking out for entrepreneurs whose ideas will power lives in environmental sustainability, social impact and business innovation. Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia will run in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Klang Valley. Five winners from each state will receive seed grants of RM10,000.

These five winners from each state will then compete at the national level, where five national winners will stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000.

Alongside the grant, the winners will also be provided with mentorship and guidance to kickstart their businesses, from the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia facilitators for the next three years and stand a chance to be absorbed into Shell’s supply chain and a chance to go into partnership with Shell retailers.

In Sarawak, the Shell LiveWIRE programme partners with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS), which not only provides one-year access to TEGAS Digital Village in Kuching and TEGAS Digital Innovation Hub in Bintulu and Miri, but it also presents each winner with an additional RM5,000 on top of the Sarawak Shell LiveWIRE grant.

Closing dates for participation is July 14, 2023 in Sarawak, July 28, 2023 in Sabah and August 11, 2023 in Peninsular Malaysia.

Register today at https://livewire.shell.com.my/.