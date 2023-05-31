Sibu Hospital seeks Basik’s next-of-kin to discuss treatment

KUCHING (May 31): The Sibu Hospital is looking for the family members of a 58-year-old Iban patient named Basik Gelau.

He was brought to the hospital via ambulance on May 23, and is currently in the Neurosurgery Ward, Level 1 (16).

His last known address is at Rumah Nyipa, Kuala Pandan in Sebauh.

According to a statement from the hospital, no one has come to the hospital to care for him, and the hospital had tried contacting his next of kin to discuss further treatment, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows the patient is urged to contact the hospital’s Medical Social Works Officer Nurfarahin Mat Shah at 084-238888 (ext 7505) during office hours or meet the medical officer at Neurosurgery Ward 14.