Social activist lauds Anwar’s assurance on press freedom

KUCHING (May 31): The assurance given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the media is free to criticise the government is in line with press freedom and good governance of a democratic county, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee also remarked that it was particularly reassuring and significant when Anwar mentioned that the Opposition’s views and criticisms against him and his administration should be voiced out without fear.

“It is crucial for a well-functioning democracy, serving as a watchdog, holding governments and other powerful institutions, organisations and business interests accountable by providing information, analysis, and criticism,” he said in a statement.

Lee pointed out press freedom provides opportunities for non-governmental organisations and individuals to obtain information for their intellectual growth and inspiring creativity.

“It provides citizens with timely, accurate, and diverse information on a wide range of topics, including politics, economics, health, science, sports and culture.”

He stressed the public must also always keep an open mind by not casting aspersion on the media when the news published might not be in line with their perspectives.

“Finally, to ensure a free press, the government must review all laws or legislations that stifle press freedom if it wishes to create a conducive atmosphere and ecosystem for the media.”

He said it was timely to review the Printing Press and Publications Act 1984 that has been seen as contentious in regard to press freedom.

Although press freedom forms the backbone of democracy, Lee said such freedom must also be exercised with responsibility.

“In a multiracial nation like Malaysia with many sensitivities, the media must refrain from publishing material or quoting sources on matters that could cause racial disharmony,” he said, adding that restraints must be observed when touching on sensitive issues.

Lee applauded the Malaysian printed media which have always been well-aware of the delicate matter and practicing consistency in their coverage.

“Yes, we also had some dark moments in the past when our media was suppressed and journalists jailed but given Anwar’s assurance recently, we hope that there won’t be a return to the dark ages.”

Lee said credit must also be given to editors and reporters for adopting judicious approach in the dissemination of important information.