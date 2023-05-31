S’wak police investigate alleged attack on assemblyman

KUCHING (May 31): A Sarawak assemblyman has lodged a police report after he was allegedly attacked today.

In the attack, the assemblyman was said to have suffered injuries.

As of time of writing, the assemblyman’s identity is unknown and the extent of the injuries cannot be determined.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri when contacted confirmed the case.

“Yes, we have received a police report on the attack,” Mohd Azman confirmed.

He added that police are currently investigating the case as well as tracking down the suspect.

He advised the public to refrain from making any speculations which could hinder police investigations.

Those with information on the case are advised to contact the police to aid in the investigation.