Taib: S’wak should pride itself on its unique culture, harmony between various races

KUCHING (May 31): Sarawak should pride itself on its unique cultures and various faiths that exist between different races in the state, particularly those of the Dayak community, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The Head of State also urged the Dayak community, particularly the sub-ethnic groups of Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu, to continue to strongly adhere to their traditions and cultures as it reflected the identity of the ethnic groups that are the heritage of the state.

“Sarawak that comprises 27 ethnic groups has set an example of harmonious and peaceful living due to the spirit of tolerance and mutual respect among ethnic groups. This is the asset and heritage that we must preserve and defend, particularly our unity,” said Taib in his Gawai Dayak message.

Taib said the unity among races in the state was publicly acknowledged by the federal government in the presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on May 21 when officiating the national-level Unity Week in Kuching.

He said the Dayak community throughout the state will be returning home to their longhouses and villages on June 1 to celebrate the Gawai Dayak festival, where it also serves as an opportunity to strengthen family’s ties.

Taib further hoped the tradition of house visiting between communities of various races will continue to be practiced in this Gawai Dayak festival as part of a wider effort to promote a harmonious society.

He also extended his appreciation to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for leading the state towards a prosperous future by 2030 through the ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

With effective and innovative leadership at the state level, Taib was confident that Sarawak can achieve success in the future and the people across various backgrounds should support the state’s leaders in the development of Sarawak under the motto ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (A Developed and Prosperous Sarawak).

“Lastly, together with my wife and family, we would like to wish the Dayak community ‘Selamat ngintu Hari Gawai Dayak, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang Nguan Menoa….. OOOhaaa’.”