Tatau kuih maker enjoys brisk sales ahead of Gawai, thanks to social media

TATAU (May 31): The move to promote and market homemade ‘kuih’ (cakes) on social media has paid off for part-time entrepreneur Connie Sigan, as she receives healthy orders for this Gawai Dayak season.

Making full use of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook as her marketing platforms, the Tatau resident is happily preparing some 200 containers of biscuits and 20 pans of cakes for customers ordering them for this festival.

Running this business as a joint project with Tuai Rumah (Longhouse Chieftain) Lemu Uton, Connie makes a variety of sweet treats such as pineapple tarts, ‘ant’s egg’ biscuits and peanut biscuits that are priced between RM12 and RM16 per container, as well as banana cake, caramel cake, butter cake and fruit cake, which she tags at RM35 per whole cake.

“I received orders from residents around Kakus including Tatau, Arip and Sungai Duan.

“I’m very thankful for social media, which has really helped us reach out to more people from other places,” she said.

Connie said kuih-making was just a side job as she had other work commitment, but she was ‘happy and grateful for the outcome’.

“I’m doing this in my spare time, yet I’m able to generate extra income not only during Gawai season, but also other times as I get regular orders for my kuih and other snacks such as curry puffs and ‘apam gula hangus’ (crumpet-like cake, flavoured with caramel),” she said.

Adding on, Connie represented the women’s non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Kakus to express gratitude to Selangau District Agriculture Office for carrying out the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) here, which provided courses meant for the local womenfolk to gain new knowledge and ways to generate extra income, especially through food products.

“We also would like to thank Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk John Sikie Tayai (Minister in Premier’s Department and Kakus assemblyman) for supporting the courses held in Kakus,” she said.

Connie added that apart from food products, there were also courses that taught the making of handicrafts such as the ‘burie’ (traditional Iban clothing embellished with snail shells), modern beadworks, and ‘sugu tinggi’ (a component of the Iban women’s traditional costume).

“I also call upon my fellow women of Kakus who have taken part in the courses and are involved in handicrafts production, to be more aggressive in promoting and marketing their handicraft products.

“Capitalise on social media. It’s through social media that we managed to sell hundreds of packets of ‘belacan’ (shrimp paste) and ‘cencaluk’ (fermented shrimps) to Kuala Lumpur.

“The important thing is that our packaging must be attractive, look neat and be assured of its cleanliness,” she said.