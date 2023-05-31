Teamwork Padawan chapter’s recipe for success in JCI Sarawak Convention 2023

SIBU (May 31): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) clinched the coveted ‘Overall Champion’ title at the JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention 2023 here recently.

Led by their president Vincent Tang, the Padawan team edged the competition from 12 other JCI chapters from all over Sarawak throughout the three-day event here, which concluded last Sunday.

JCI Padawan came out tops in 10 award categories, a feat that earned them the grand recognition.

The top honours were ‘Most Outstanding National Vice-President Award’ that went to Kristaine Alexander, ‘Most Supportive Area Officer Award’ (Rachael Justin), ‘Most Outstanding Secretary Award’ and ‘Most Active Member Award’ (Douglas Bong), ‘Top Recruiter Award’ (Sasha Bella Kho), ‘Most Active New Member Award’ (Alaric Sim), ‘Outstanding Impactful Project Award’ (for JCI Padawan’s Business Leveraging, Empowerment and Ecosystem Programme, or BLEEP), ‘Outstanding Social Media Management Award’, ‘Outstanding Publication Award’, and also ‘Largest Delegation Award-JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Convention 2023’.

Other commendable achievements by JCI Padawan were placing runner-up in the ‘First Timer Award’ category (Eric Goh), the ‘Malay Public Speaking Challenge’ (Douglas Bong), and the ‘Talent Battle’.

“I’m just so happy that each member of the team continues to give their all in ensuring that JCI Padawan would continue to reach greater heights.

“We cannot do anything without teamwork. It is our foundation.

“We would like to thank the organiser JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak, our host in Sibu and all fellow JCI brothers and sisters for continuing to uphold our mission statement, which is to encourage leadership, socio-economic and talent development for our young active citizens through programmes and projects meant for them.

“Our thanks also to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, and Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Michael Tiang for their tremendous support for the JCI movement in Sarawak,” said Tang in a press statement issued today.

JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak is under the umbrella of JCI Malaysia which, in turn, is affiliated to the Junior Chamber International, a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

To date, there are more than 3,000 members representing 73 local chapters under the purview of JCI Malaysia, and from this total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.