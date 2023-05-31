Territorial army regiment receives contributions from rep for stroke-afflicted member

KUCHING (May 31): Regiment 511 of the Territorial Army deputy commander Lt Col Mazlan Besar received a contribution in the form of a patient bed and wheelchair from Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap at Kem Ria, here on Monday.

The contribution is for a member of the regiment, Sgt Halim Ahmad, who suffered a stroke on Nov 29 last year, according to a statement from the regiment.

It added the equipment will be delivered to Halim at his home in Sri Aman.

“It is hoped that this equipment can facilitate the family members to manage Halim,” read the statement.

Aside from that, Yap also handed over a contribution of RM4,000 to Regiment 511, of which RM3,000 is for its surau and RM1,000 to improve the guard station at Kem Ria.