Tiong: Allow tourists to experience the tradition of Gawai Dayak celebration

BINTULU (May 31): Allow tourists to experience the tradition of Gawai Dayak celebration in person, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Dudong assemblyman said this makes for great tourism potential that further enriches the Malaysian travel experience.

“Many people say they don’t know enough about the customs of the Harvest Festival – that the Dayak culture of Sarawak is shrouded in myth and legends to them.

“Yet, the fertile Bornean land is home to a wealth of ethnic and cultural practices born from its majestic rivers and breathtaking mountains,” said Tiong in his Gawai Dayak message on Facebook today.

Therefore, he urged those celebrating the Harvest Festival to open their hearts and hands in friendship to attract tourists to savour the traditional customs and showcase it at an international stage.

The Bintulu MP said he is looking forward to another meaningful and joyous Gawai Dayak celebration.

“How can I miss this rare opportunity to reunite with friends in celebration – the sincere fellowship I feel in the Dayak community makes me forget all worries for a brief time when I return to my hometown,” he said.

He added Gawai Dayak is the most sacred cultural festival in Sarawak which is a significant celebration in giving thanks for a good harvest; and it is also a time for friends and family who have been away working and studying to come home and take part in the festivities, he said.

“Despite busy schedules and long distances, our time-honoured tradition of visiting longhouses during the Harvest Festival season continues,” Tiong said.

He said he believes that the continued unity among Sarawak’s people, its rich culture, and the shared prosperity will be the key to living and working in peace and harmony.