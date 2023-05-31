UMS gets RM3 million for water supply projects

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday announced a RM3 million allocation to fund the internal water resource supply innovation projects in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

He disclosed this during ‘Temu Anwar’ (Meet Anwar) programme at the university after receiving questions and suggestions from a student leader during the engagement session attended by thousands of students and youth representatives.

The student said she is representing UMS students who are having problem with their daily routine in the campus due to the water shortage problem in the past many months.

“This is a difficult situation. I took the position of Prime Minister with a debt standing at a whopping RM1.5 trillion, so asking for money is not that easy.

“But I’m talking with the conscious. Our children are facing water problems, and it is hard for them to learn in the university. So therefore I approve RM3 million.

“I will make sure the money is distributed in these next few days,” he said.

In the nearly two-hour programme co-organised by UMS and Anwar Ibrahim Club (AIC), the Prime Minister answered dozens of questions from the floor related to current affairs including job opportunities, logistic and issues among students with disabilities.

To a question related to less job opportunities after graduating, Anwar said students need to focus on their studies first as he is trying his best to boost the economy, so that more jobs will be available for the young people.

During his closing remarks, Anwar said his hope is very high for the young generation to determine that Malaysia is on the right track to become a great country.

Also present at the programme was Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.