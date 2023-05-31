Zahid: Islam isn’t under threat here so don’t use the race, religion cards for political gains

PUTRAJAYA (May 31): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that the position of Islam in Malaysia as the religion of federation will never be under threat.

Ahead of the anticipated state elections in six states, he said that politicians should stop using race and religion for their political gains as Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country.

“I’m of the view that if anyone feels that Islam is being threatened, I want to make it clear that the federal government and all of its 19 parties are bound by the Federal Constitution, even Sabah and Sarawak governments.

“On May 14, during the Unity Convention, we pledged to commit to our agreements. So any enhancement programmes are to strengthen religions in Malaysia without getting rid or abandoning other races, religions and culture,” he said after a townhall session at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development here.

The Umno president said that he welcomes different opinions and views but when it comes to the country’s development and harmony, everyone has to unite.

“A report by the Centre of Independence Journalism that has been published by local media yesterday and today said that Malaysia’s politicians used narrow-minded ways by playing the race and religion card for political gains. This shouldn’t be allowed and this issue should be settled.

“As a country that is full of different ethnicities, cultures and religions, we have to respect each other,” he said.

Zahid also said he hopes that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Communications and Digital Ministry monitor any postings or writings that can create tension between ethnic communities.

The report titled “Social Media Monitoring of Malaysia’s 15th General Elections” released yesterday found that Islamist party PAS and its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang were the most strident in inciting ethnic-based narratives on social media in the lead-up to the 15th general election (GE15).

It said Abdul Hadi and his party were complicit in incitement by neither calling out nor restricting social media users from further spreading hate in relation to ethnic groups.

Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) also said that the six state elections expected by August could see the continued weaponisation of racial and religious issues online by political parties as the problem has largely been unaddressed since the 15th general election.

Its executive director Wathshlah Naidu said a pilot study last year on the monitoring of hate speech and divisive language on social media platforms found similar patterns and issues linked to race and religion being exploited. – Malay Mail