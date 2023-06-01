45 made homeless after pre-dawn fire razes squatter houses at Pujut Corner

MIRI (June 1) A total of 45 residents were made homeless when a pre-dawn fire completely destroyed three squatter houses at Pujut Corner here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, a distress day on the incident was received at 5.40am and a team of firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“The location of the water hydrant as well as open water source which was far from the scene has made the firefighting efforts difficult,” he said in a statement.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the firefighters managed to control the fire at 6.22am and fully extinguished it moments later.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said ensuring no remnants of the fire were left at the scene, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.04am.

The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.