AGC to oppose Bersatu’s bid to get four parliamentary seats vacated in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) will raise an objection against Bersatu’s application for leave to initiate a judicial review against Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and four members of parliament from Sabah.

Bersatu had filed the legal action for Johari to declare as vacant the seats held by the four MPs.

Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly, representing the AGC, said the objection will be raised at the hearing of the judicial review application on August 29 before High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh.

“The judicial review leave application is set for case management via online before Deputy Registrar Firdaus Sidqi Sharil Azli today,” he said when contacted.

When contacted, lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Bersatu, confirmed the matter.

The application for the judicial review was filed by Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya as public officers of the party on April 17.

Bersatu named Johari and MPs Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar), Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang) as the first to fifth respondents.

In the application, Bersatu is seeking an order to revoke a decision made by Johari, through a letter dated last Jan 16, which stated that the second to fifth respondents had clarified and confirmed that there was no vacant parliamentary seat based on the interpretation of the constitution of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Bersatu.

Bersatu is also seeking a declaration that the four MPs had ceased to be members of the Dewan Rakyat in accordance with Article 49A of the Federal Constitution, as well as an order for Johari to confirm the four seats as vacant. – Bernama