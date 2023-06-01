Developer’s latest project Lotus Residence Kuching offers 33 double-storey terrace houses for sale

KUCHING (June 1): Some 33 new double-storey terrace houses under Lotus Residence, the latest housing project by Radium Properties, are now up for sale.

Built on the greenery of Mile 9 Penrissen Road near Kota Samarahan, the launching of Lotus Residence offers units with three bedrooms and three bathrooms within a built up area of 1,893 sq ft for intermediate units up to 2,042 sq ft.

Out of the 33 units, 10 corner units are being offered, with sizes ranging from 7.2 points to 13.0 points. The price starts from RM698,000 for intermediate units, and RM838,000 for corner units.

The prices are offered until July 31, 2023.

Lotus Residence offers ample space for families as it is designed to be flexible with a larger guest room and seamless layout concept, from the living area up to the kitchen.

The spacious accommodation includes an extra guest room, wet kitchen, dry kitchen, washing area, a two-car garage space, and a hallway space on the first floor with rooms.

The houses also have high ceilings for both ground and first floors, at a height of 10 feet.

The launch of Lotus Residence offers numerous amenities within its proximity, such as schools, places of worship, healthcare facilities and convenience stores, as well as parks and open spaces to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Its locality is accessible to many nearby banks like Maybank and Bank Rakyat, supermarkets like Unaco and H&L, and kopitiams like CS Food Street and Premier Food Republic – all located within a few minutes’ drive.

It is also located near Masjid Solahuddin Al-Ayubbi and St Ann’s Catholic Church. Nearby schools around the area are SK Wira Jaya, SMK Wira Penrissen, and Open University Malaysia.

Landscaping around the development area will also be erected, together with a playground, to encourage a healthier outdoor lifestyle for the residential community and its families.

Besides convenient and peaceful living areas, its future residences come with a quality guarantee.

The roof truss will be built with Colorbond roofing, and the ceiling will be gypsum plastered. The main structure’s brick walls will be cement plastered and painted, while ceramic wall tiles will be used for all three bathrooms.

The flooring for the bedrooms, family hall, and staircase will be supplied with SPC flooring, whereas the bathrooms, outdoor terrace, washing area, and balcony will be finished with cement screed and floor tiles.

Unit windows will be made of glazed powder coated aluminum frames, and the doors will be designer doors. The surrounding fences around each unit will be built with brick walls and mesh fencing.

The electrical wiring areas will also be concealed. This includes concealed wiring for the telephone points, Cable/TV points, socket points, lighting points, water heater points, doorbell points and Air conditioning points.

According to Radium Properties director Nigel Wee, the development aims to provide high-quality housing options and solutions to citizens.

“Besides aiming to provide a convenient and peaceful way of life, Radium Properties also looks to provide quality homes. The development not only provides high-quality finishes, but the quality of construction is also not compromised.

“From bigger ground beams, bigger and additional RC piles to double layers of rebars for ground slabs and more, Radium Properties aim to provide not just a comfortable home but a lasting one,” he said.

The construction for Lotus Residence is currently ongoing and is on track to be fully completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Those interested can contact Radium via email ([email protected]) or call Vincent on 019-8180790 and/or Edwina on 012-8888530.