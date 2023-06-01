Federal financial contribution to solve Sabah’s water woes



KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is confident the Federal Government’s RM320,250,000 aid to Sabah will expedite its short-term plans to solve the state’s water woes.

The involves the implementation of six programs encompassing 20 projects throughout the state including nine projects under district plans for Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Putatan, Papar, Beaufort, Keningau, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan.

Hajiji accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister III/Works Minister, Datuk Ir Shahelmy Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong briefed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sabah’s plans to address the water supply problem, at his office in Putrajaya here on Thursday morning.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s quick decision, Hajiji said the projects are expected to take six to 12 months to complete.

Others in Hajiji’s entourage were Finance Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Datuk Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair, Works Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Mohd Kassim and Water Department Director Suhaimi Asbullah.

The meeting was also attended by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Natural Resources Environment and Climate Change Minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister for Sabah, Sarawak affairs and Special functions, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Zuki bin Ali.

Hajiji also shared the state government’s long-term high impact water supply plans, including two dam projects in Papar and at Upper Padas, Sipitang to ensure sustained

water supply for the long term.

On this, the Prime Minister called for the immediate setting up of a task force comprising state and federal ministries to seek a holistic approach and best way forward.

At Wednesday’s state Kaamatan closing which he attended, the Prime Minister disclosed he would chair a high-level meeting on Thursday on Sabah’s water supply problem.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Dato Haji Ahmad Yaakob and his official entourage were also present at the meeting to brief the Prime Minister on Kelantan’s water supply problem.