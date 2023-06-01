Ferry detained in Labuan waters

LABUAN (June 1): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a ferry in Labuan waters on Thursday for an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

MMEA Labuan director Captain Nudin Jusoh said the ferry was spotted at two nautical miles off Pulau Daat around 11.15am.

He said the ferry was captained by a 63-year-old Filipino man and four local crewmen, aged 20 and 67.

Investigation revealed that the captain failed to notify the port officer of the change of the ferry skipper and operating with an expired passenger certificate.

Nudin said the ferry together with the captain and its crewmen were escorted to the MMEA Labuan jetty for further investigation.