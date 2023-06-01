First Sahabat Clinic launched in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick on Thursday launched the first Sahabat Clinic in Sabah, owned by Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia Cooperative (Koop Sahabat).

He hopes that Koop Sahabat’s success will be an inspiration and motivation to more than 15,000 cooperatives across the country.

“We want them to also compete not to get who is the best, but to compete to generate income for the benefit of its members.

“I welcome the opening of this Sahabat Clinic in Sabah and hope Koop Sahabat explores other business potentials in the state and continues to provide the best service to cooperative members.

“Koop Sahabat has a membership of 78,000 in this state that will certainly help generate more income and ensure that these cooperatives continue to remain among the best in the country,” he said during the launch of Sabahat Clinic at Warisan Square.

Also present, Director of the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) of Sabah, Matias Kundapin and Chairman of the Sahabat Coop Board, Mohd Najib Mohd Noor.

Ewon also suggested that government agencies and departments make Sahabat Clinic as their panel clinic.

Koop Sabahat, under the management of its subsidiary Sahabat Ikhtiar Healthcare Sdn Bhd (SIHSB) expanded its wings by opening a third branch clinic here. This Sahabat Clinic was officially operational at the beginning May.

Meanwhile, Koop Sahabat Board chairman Mohd Najib said the opening of Sahabat Clinic is the first investment in the state after taking into account the positive response from the opening of branches in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

“Koop Sahabat is the first cooperative to lead health services through the opening of Sahabat Clinic after seeing an excellent opportunity for the benefit of its more than 450,000 members across the country,” he said.

He also said that Koop Sahabat also plans to open 10 new clinic branches by 2026 across the country.

“Through the opening of these branches, Koop Sahabat estimates an annual income of RM8 million,” he added.

Mohd Najib said SIHSB also intends to diversify healthcare services through the opening of women and children medical centres, aesthetic clinics and dialysis centers in the future.

“Through this health service, Koop Sahabat can open up more job opportunities and educational spaces for the community, especially for Koop Sahabat members.

“In addition to health services, Koop Sahabat conducts business in financial services such as Ar Rahnu, property development, corporate investment, strategic investment as well as investment in public equity.

“Property investment is the biggest contributor to Koop Sahabat’s income and investment today with a Gross Investment Value (GDV) exceeding RM500 million involving projects in the Klang Valley, Penang and Pahang,” he said.

At the launching ceremony, Ewon also presented a replica of SKM’s Revolving Capital Fund Payment check worth 37.34 million to Koop Sahabat which will be used for a real estate development project in Bukit Bandaraya Shah Alam, Selangor.