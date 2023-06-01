Gawai Dayak open house reflects unity of GPS Dayak leaders, says Uggah

KUCHING (June 1): The Gawai Dayak open house this year reflects the unity of the Dayak leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In expressing his contentment over the Gawai Dayak celebration this year, Uggah said it was made more meaningful given the high spirits and huge efforts by the GPS Dayak leaders in organising the open house

“The Dayak ministers, deputy ministers in GPS, 16 of us jointly hosting this open house. This is the first time that we are joining and showing our unity.

“So I am indeed very happy with the cooperation and integration of all parties involved,” he said when met by reporters when attending the Gawai Dayak open house held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The Gawai Dayak open house was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Besides Uggah, the Dayak leaders involved in organising the open house were Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Dato Majang Renggi, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh, Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Martin Ben.

Uggah said Sarawakians should be proud of the racial harmony despite their diverse culture and ethnicities, adding that organising open houses during the festive seasons is part of the efforts that have enabled Sarawakians to enjoy such harmony.

He pointed out that while organising open houses is part of cultural traditions, such practice is vital in fostering unity among Sarawakians.

Thus, he said that such practice should be continuously nurtured throughout generations.

“Secondly, today we can see multiracial groups coming in. This is the asset of Sarawak. By having an open house like this, it is an opportunity for us to continue to build bridges among each other and to understand each other.

“You can see the dance and songs of Gawai. Just now you saw we showed our Dayak culture, costumes and the same goes during Hari Raya where we can see the Muslim and Malay cultures and during Chinese New Year too.

“These bring us together as united Sarawakians. I think in Sarawak, we can say we are very proud of the racial harmony that we are enjoying today. This racial harmony must continue to be nurtured. We are able to enjoy such development today because of our racial harmony and our unity. This is our strength,” he explained.

Uggah said living together in peace and harmony is fundamental for Sarawak to remain steadfast in achieving its goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“And GPS government, with the full support of the people, will be able to carry out programmes. Just now, the premier was lamenting a lot of traffic jams happened in the interior areas. That is the sign of development projects trickling down to the people and this is very important because one of the principles of Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS) is social inclusivity.

“We must make sure that our development programmes, be it infrastructure, economic development education or health, all of these should bring benefit to all Sarawakians no matter where they are,” he added.