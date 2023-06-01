Thursday, June 1
House repairs completed for Pujut e-Kasih recipients

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Yii, (right) joined by SUPP Pujut Youth chief Kelvin Hii (left) and home owners give a thumbs up to the newly repaired home.

MIRI (June 1): Four households of Pujut constituency have had their homes repaired under the Minor Rural Project’s Sarawak House Repairs for the Poor Programme (PPRMS) recently.

The repair works included ceilings and stairs, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

To be eligible for PPRMS, the applicant must own the land where the house is built, a Sarawakian and a recipient of e-Kasih,” said Yii, who is also the Miri mayor.

“For those under Pujut constituency and who meet the criteria for PPRMS, they can submit their application to my SUPP office in Pujut,” said Yii, who was present at the simple handover ceremony.

For more information, the public can contact SUPP Pujut on 019-8863819.

