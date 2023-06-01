Minister: Aquatic centre for competition, elite training and public

KUCHING (June 1): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) wants to see full utilisation of sports facilities under the management of the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

Its Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah explained that this is because sports facilities are costly to build and maintain.

“We are building facilities such as the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre to unearth potential swimmers and divers.

“We are not building this centre only for competitions but also for the training of elite swimmers and divers here, and there are also pools that are open to the public,” he told reporters in a press conference after the reopening of the leisure pools at the centre yesterday.

He stressed, however, that these facilities need to be properly regulated so that users abide by the rules and regulations to ensure proper usage.

The minister also expressed the hope that young children who come to swim or play in the leisure pools will develop an interest in aquatic sports.

“This leisure pool was closed in 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic and, when it was reopened to the public this week, more than 10,000 people have patronised the facility and the sudden increase is due to the school holidays now,” he observed.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that Lawas will soon have its own aquatic centre which included an Olympic-size swimming pool.

“The aquatic centre is under the Northern Region Development Agency and there are currently seven pools under SSC management now.

“The pools will be upgraded and those “open air” pools will have roofs installed,” the minister added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, MYSED permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick, Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putraysurie Awang Redzuan and leaders of sports associations.