KAPIT (June 1): A Gawai Dayak Open House jointly hosted by Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat will take place at the civic centre here on June 3.

Event organising chairman Cerisologo Sabut, who is Kapit district officer, said the event will run from 10am to 5pm.

“We estimate some 4,000 people to attend the open house. The guest of honour, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Ser Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is scheduled to arrive at 12.30pm,” he said.

He added that Ahmad Zahid will later visit a traditional Iban longhouse, Rumah Richard Engking in Sungai Amang, Selirik to attend a meet-the-people gathering.

Other dignitaries scheduled to attend the open house include Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.

To add to the festive mood, Cerisologo said popular local artistes Ramles Walter and Phoebe Chleo have been invited to entertain the crowd.