Selangor test for 10-strong ITF Sri Aman squad.

KUCHING (June 1): ITF Sri Aman Training Centre will send 10 trainees to compete in the Selangor Open ITF Taekwondo Championships at Ecoworld Gallery @ Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, Selangor from July 22 to 23. They will be facing off against 500 exponents from various federations including World TaeKwon-Do (WT) and Global TaeKwon-Do Federation (GTF).

Liew Shan Hao, Liew Shan Ying, Liew Shan Yan, Kayden Wong Yu Shen, Cheng Jue Hung, Braydon Wong Chen Xi, Vernon Tiong Kong Shuo, Wong Chang Chen, Charvi Kueh Yi Hon and Cheng Jue Yong will be joining 38 other 38 trainees from other ITF training centres in Kuching at the two-day meet.

The squad will be led by team manager Jeffrey Wee, head coach Sim Heng Tak and coaches Regina Ho, Amy Bong, Michelle Loo, Isaac Chai, Richard Liang, Donnie Low, Nur Zulaikha, Josephine Tiong, Ahmad Saufi Khan, Joane Lim and Angeline Chai.

ITF Sri Aman head instructor Richard Liang said the main aim of sending the athletes to the competition was to give them tournament exposure.

“We are not setting any medal target for them as they are all first-timers but I am quite confident that they can give a good account of themselves and display what they have learned from the training.

“We can say that there is a possibility of winning more medals from the pattern category as ITF Sarawak is the powerhouse for pattern and as for free sparring, the chances are always unprecedented for medals due to many contributing factors like environment, fighter’s mindset and focus on the competition day,” he explained.

He thanked Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II cum Sri Aman assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis who recently visited the training centre to give morale support to the athletes bound for the Selangor tournament.

Meanwhile, two female exponents from ITF Sarawak have been selected to represent Malaysia in the ITF World Championships at Astana, Kazakhstan in August.

They are Joane Lim Cia Yee, a Foundation in Graphics student from Swinburne University of Technology, and Nurzulaikha Mohamad Rasidi, a Form Five student from SMK Batu Kawa.

Both were selected based on their performances at last year’s ITF Malaysia National Championships. Joane was the gold medallist in 1st Dan pattern, free sparring and self-defence routine events while Nur Zulaikha won the gold in 2nd Dan pattern and self-defence routine.

The training centre is also reaching out to any student interested in exploring ITF TaeKwon-Do. They can contact Master Johnny Chai (019-8871386) Isaac Chai (017-8585920), Richard Liang (012- 8889489), Sim Heng Tak (019-8893622), Jeffrey Wee (016-8679236), Regina Ho (016-8582891) and Amy Bong (016-8556871).