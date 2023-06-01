Sibu teachers receive appreciation gifts from Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (June 1): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng’s thoughtful gesture in presenting appreciation gifts brought smiles to the teachers of primary and secondary schools here.

Chieng said the gifts were given in recognition of the teachers’ hard work and dedication.

“Hopefully these little gifts will bring joy to the teachers,” he said.

Chieng who also visited his alma mater SMK Methodist where he presented a total of 158 gifts to the teachers there.

On hand to receive the gifts on behalf of the teachers was SMK Methodist principal Philip Ling.