Sixth Unduk Ngadau from Papar crowned State Harvest Festival queen

PENAMPANG (June 1): Carol Abbey Gail is the sixth Unduk Ngadau from Papar crowned the State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan.

The five other Unduk Ngadau who won the title were Talian Bunal in 1961, Marcella Toinsim in 1962, Molina Daniel in 1965, Florence Bibi in 1967, and Appey Rowena Januin in 2009.

Carol Abbey, 24, graduated in December last year at University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) where she studied for her Finance Economy degree.

“Right now, I am a job seeker with no employment. I hope I will get calls for a job,” she said after being crowned at the Hongkod Koisaan here on Wednesday.

The unemployed Harvest Festival queen who is the second of three siblings from Kampung Balalait Papar, said she will concentrate on fulfilling her responsibility as this year’s State Unduk Ngadau.

“I will give my full commitment to the State Unduk Ngadau this year,” she said.

Carol Abbey added she had wanted to create an organisation called “Tumpus”, which has been her ambition for a long time.

“Through the organisation, I will be able to realise my hope to bring dignity to the KDMR (Kadazan Dusun Murut Rungus) tradition,” she said.

She also said that she will empower the KDMR culture in music, tradition and handicrafts in Sabah.

“My aspiration is to do the best for and to carry out my responsibility as UNK (Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan),” said Carol Abbey.

She also mentioned that she did not expect that she would win.

“There is so much meaning and for me, I am extremely happy and the win has been unexpected. I thank the jury and the Kaamatan committee for giving this trust to me,” she said.

Sha added that the Papar people also gave her full support.

She also stressed the importance of being physically fit and to be mentally resilient.

“Because I previously joined (the pageant in) DBKK and was also Tanjung Aru’s representative in 2019,” she said.

Meanwhile, UNK chairperson Tindarama Joanna Kitingan said all the participants went over the questions that would be posed at the finals with the UN committee the night before the big event.

“We asked the Unduks (contestants for the UNK) whether they understood the questions, and all of them said that they did,” she said.

She said that all the questions, three had to be answered in their mother tongue, were read out to the contestants.

She said that there were altogether five general questions, and the contestants were allowed to answer in the language they were comfortable in.

Joanna also said the contestants attended lectures prior to the final.

“They were already told to listen carefully and to take notes because we don’t know which questions they will pick,” she explained.