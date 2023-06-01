S’wak govt to continue developing rural areas to bridge urban-rural divide, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 1): The Sarawak government will continue with its efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide through its development of rural areas across the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said several rural areas which have been developed with infrastructure facilities such as roads had experienced congestion this Gawai Dayak season.

“This year, we’ve received word that rural areas where we have developed our road network such as Kapit have been jam-packed with cars.

“This goes to show that our development has reached these rural areas,” he told reporters when met at the Gawai Dayak Open House at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He said apart from that, rural households living in longhouses were now enjoying 24-hour electricity supply through the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) project.

“This will no doubt enliven the Gawai celebration for the celebrants.

“This is the effect from our holistic development where the state government has given 70 per cent allocation (of funds) to rural areas,” he said.

Abang Johari stressed that it is the hope of the Sarawak government for these infrastructure facilities to continue to be improved and upgraded so that the people can enjoy future celebrations such as Gawai.

“We want to bridge the divide so that there is no difference between the urban and rural.

“Soon people in urban areas can also visit those in rural areas and together they can all celebrate Gawai together,” he said.

Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang graced the Gawai Dayak Open House which was jointly hosted by 17 Dayak federal and state ministers, deputy ministers and assemblymen.

The Dayak leaders involved in organising the open house were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Dato Sri Alexander Linggi, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Dato Majang Renggi, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Gerawat Gala, Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh, Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Martin Ben.

Also joining in the celebration were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as well as Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.