Thyroid awareness: Expert debunks myths surrounding this medical condition

KUCHING (June 1): Goitre is one of those medical conditions, despite having a long history, still has myths and misconceptions surrounding them.

Listed as one of several thyroid-related abnormalities, goitre is recognisable by the swelling in the neck that in some cases, it can be as large as a small pomelo.

Still, not all cases would require surgery, said consultant endocrinologist for KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital, Dr Lau Bik Kui.

“Not all cases of thyroid nodules need surgery.

“The trend at this moment is that there is an overtreatment of unnecessary surgeries performed on thyroid nodules, leading to a lot of complications or consequences,” he told reporters during a session at the hospital here on Monday, conducted in connection with World Thyroid Day 2023.

In the hope of raising public awareness of the issues related to thyroid, Dr Lau went all out to debunk four major myths about thyroids prevalent not only amongst patients, but also some doctors.

According to him, only less than 10 per cent of thyroid nodules, a growth or lump in the thyroid gland, are cancerous.

“The reasons for surgery could be multifactorial. Many patients are anxious, and thus, think surgery is necessary.

“(They are) anxious, since they think that the growth is cancerous and must be removed,” he said.

Moreover, Dr Lau also posed the question whether the doctors, who were not too familiar with thyroid nodules workup algorithms, would or would not know how to decipher the ultrasound reading of the condition.

“We are trying to avoid unnecessary thyroid surgery, which can lead to hypothyroidism – (a condition) when your body lacks thyroid hormones.

“Unfortunately, surgery is being performed and the patient has to live with the lifelong consequences such as hypothyroidism, resulting in lifelong thyroxine replacement to supply your body with thyroid hormones,” he said.

The second myth, said Dr Lau, was about ‘patients on thyroxine medication could stop taking their medication once their thyroid hormone levels had gone normal’.

He debunked this by stressing that the patient’s hormone levels could rise to normal ranges due to the replacement via the thyroxine medication.

“The patients must continue their medication, not stopping it prematurely when they are undergoing a thyroid function disturbance.

“Most of the time when we start you on thyroid replacement therapy, the medication is lifelong.

“Your body cannot produce thyroid hormones anymore so we replace it with thyroid vitamins,” he explained, urging patients to wait when starting medication and repeat a thyroid blood test upon seeing the hormone levels registering on a normal range.

“The correct thing to do is to cut down or maintain the lowest possible dose of medication, instead of instantly stopping the intake.”

Dr Lau then went on to talk about the third myth: whether or not the patients should consume seafood and salt, which contained iodine – the main ingredient needed to form thyroid hormones.

He debunked this by saying that it was extremely rare for any iodine overdose or deficiency to cause thyroid hormone production problems.

“In order for you to get an iodine overdose, you have to eat all the seafood in the South China Sea!” he quipped.

“And for us to get an iodine deficiency is even rarer, as iodine is part of the minerals in our water resources,” he added.

The fourth myth, said Dr Lau, was about a person’s thyroid hormone levels changing due to lifestyle changes or lack of balanced diet.

“Thyroid dysfunctions have no relations to our lifestyles and diet.

“Still, individuals with family history of over or under-production of thyroid hormones are probably at risk, especially women.

“Depending on the medical article you are reading, thyroid dysfunctions are 70 to 90 per cent more common in females,” he said, adding that the dysregulation of the hormones could be attributed to hereditary auto-immunity.

Regardless of these myths, Dr Lau advocated everyone to go for thyroid screening, while further highlighting the importance for those aged over 40 years old to undergo annual health check-ups.

“If hypothyroidism is left untreated for three to five years, with all symptoms showing but being ignored, the worst case scenario would be heart failure.

“Whereas for hyperthyroidism, an overproduction (of thyroid hormones), there’s the risk of a stroke occurring, and atrial fibrillation (irregularity of the heartbeat).

“We have to be more zealous, especially those who have family members with thyroid disturbances,” he added.

Back on thyroid-linked conditions, Dr Lau reiterated that not all cases would require surgery.

However, he advised everyone to always seek a second opinion – in some cases, a third opinion – before proceeding to the next step.

The World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 every year, dedicated to spreading awareness about thyroid-related disorders, their symptoms, diagnosis and means of treatment options.

The campaign is endorsed by the European Thyroid Association, American Thyroid Association, Latin-American Thyroid Society, Asia and Oceania Thyroid Association, Chinese Society of Endocrinology, and Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine.