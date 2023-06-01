Traditional Dayak beauty pageants to maintain relevance in preserving cultural identity

KUCHING (June 1): The Iban Dayak community’s traditional beauty pageant known as the ‘Pekit Kumang Gawai’ will continue to be relevant in Sarawak as long as the community intends to preserve its cultural identity, said Mabong Unggang.

The head of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Academy (Asadia) said he believes Dayaks in general want to showcase their cultural identity, and the pageant serves to uplift the sense of pride and self-confidence among the community.

“Iban Dayaks wants to preserve the Pekit Kumang Gawai as it is one of the ways for the Dayaks to show to the world the Dayak community’s traditional attire, arts and crafts which is also part of the Dayak identity.

“Besides that, they also view the Pekit Kumang Gawai as a training ground to boost self-confidence, discipline and can help to further inculcate the community’s love for their own cultural practices too,” he added in an interview yesterday.

He said as long as the Dayak or the Iban maintain their cultural identities and practices, the Pekit Kumang Gawai will continue to be relevant in the future.

Commenting on the pageant, he said the Pekit Kumang Gawai and the Iban community’s male pageant known as the ‘Pekit Keling Gawai’ should adhere strictly to the wearing of traditional attire and practices.

He added the winning criteria should not be based too much on physical appearance but to also account for originality of the attire and traditional accessories worn by participants.

“(In Iban folklore) Kumang (female) and Keling (male) are known for being skilful, intelligent, brave, courageous, and good leaders which possess qualities that others aspire for.

“I suggest that one of the winning criteria be based on participants’ achievement especially in academic and other skills,” he said.

Apart from that, Mabong also commented that while the Keling and Kumang pageant contests can share the same stage or venue, there must not be more than one winner of the Keling and Kumang pageants.

He said this is to stay true to the mystical Iban world and folklore where there is only one Keling and one Kumang.

Generally, in Sarawak, most Kumang and Keling pageants are held before the month of June as Gawai Dayak is celebrated on June 1.

This year, the largest sum offered in a traditional pageant is RM10,000 for the Betong Pekit Kumang Gawai.