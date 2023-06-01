Traditional ‘kuih’ brings sweet highlight to Gawai fest

KUCHING (June 1): The Gawai Dayak, a day that signifies thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest, is officially celebrated on June 1 every year.

Observed by various Dayak groups, the festival is rich with colourful rituals and traditions, as well as merrymaking especially during the ‘ngabang’ (visiting).

However, just like other celebrations in Sarawak, food is undoubtedly a highlight of the occasion.

In this regard, ‘ngabang’ provides the opportunity not only for family members, friends, neighbours and fellow villagers to catch up with one another, but also for everyone to enjoy the sumptuous Gawai culinary offerings together.

For this special day, The Borneo Post has listed some of the must-try traditional cakes or ‘kuih’, which are synonymous with Gawai Dayak.

Moreover, they also signify the link that can bring people together in the spirit of unity amidst diversity.

‘Sarang Semut’ / ‘Penganan Jala’

It is possibly the most popular among the must-have items on the serving table during Gawai. ‘Sarang Semut’, which means ‘ant’s nest’ in Malay, is a traditional deep-fried sweet snack, popular especially among the Ibans.

The main basic ingredients are rice flour and palm sugar, mixed together with water or coconut milk and other items until they form a very soft dough.

It is important for this mix to have the right consistency for it to go past the mould, which is simply a perforated half-shell of a coconut.

This – plus the whole mechanism of the half-shell being hung just a few inches above the wok, the ‘tapping’ action to help push fine threads from the dough out of the mould and into the hot oil, and always watching the fire – is how one achieves that perfectly crispy gossamer-like strands. The crunchy texture and the delicate, yet fascinating taste in every bite make for a pleasurable culinary experience.

Be rest assured that despite its name and appearance, the taste is nowhere like an ant’s nest, if you ever had one.

‘Tumpik’

The ‘Tumpik’ of the Melanau community can be described as a brittle pancake made from ‘lemantak’ (sago flour or starch), sugar, salt and grated coconut. Sometimes referred to as ‘Sarawak pizza’, it is usually served with ‘bubuk’ (krill shrimps), or ‘gula apong’ (Sarawak palm sugar). To fully enjoy its distinctive nutty flavour, ‘tumpik’ must be eaten right after it is pan-baked, while still hot. Sago is regarded as a healthy source of carbohydrates and thus, having a few pieces of ‘tumpik’ would leave one with a full tummy without feeling bloated.

Kuih Chap / Kuih Chuan / Kuih Ros

Made from wheat flour, rice flour, coconut milk, eggs and water, this is one of those snacks that are also available off Gawai season. The simple ingredients reflect the uncomplicated taste and texture – lightly sweet and very crispy.

The names ‘chap’ and ‘chuan’ mean ‘mould’, referring to the copper mould that gives the snack its flower-petal shape; hence its other name, ‘kuih ros’ (rose).

‘Kuih Kapit’

Said to have originated from the Chinese, this is another uncomplicated ‘kuih’ with its basic ingredients consisting of rice flour, sugar, eggs and coconut milk. However, it does take experience to make a perfect wafer-thin fragrant crisp every time. The batter must achieve the right consistency for it to cling onto the surface of the hot metal discs before being clasped shut and put over the charcoal stove. The name ‘kapit’ means ‘to clasp’. It may not take long for the batter to cook, but the process after that must be done at full speed. The cooked batter must be folded once it is taken off the clasps, as it would still be pliable at this stage. The clasps, which can still be found at many hardware stores in Kuching, can be plain or have the patterns that would be imprinted on the ‘kuih’.

Apart from the triangular-fold variety, there is also the rolled ‘kuih kapit’ that looks like a cigar. This ‘kuih’ has continued to withstand the test of time and not only that, it has evolved as well. There are modern versions that incorporate many kinds of fillings such as cheese, sugar sprinkles, marshmallow, chocolate paste and pandan kaya.

These are just a handful of various sweet treats that one can find at most Gawai Dayak open houses. There are ‘kuih penyaram’, ‘kueh kuyak’, ‘kueh gigit manis’ and ‘kueh deram’.

Moreover, it is now a common sight for a Dayak household to also serve sweet treats like ‘kek lapis’, ‘bahulu’ and ‘dodol’, which are traditionally associated with Hari Raya celebration.

This further underlines the meaning of unity in diversity, as far as Sarawak and Sarawakians are concerned.

So, take some time to pay your friends and family members a visit and indulge in these delicious treats apart.

Happy Gawai everyone!