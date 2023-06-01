Wisma Putra says PM unaware of Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy’s entry

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was no longer in Malaysia, the Foreign Ministry said today, following reports that he was expelled on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s orders.

The ministry also said the PM had not known about Rainsy’s arrival in Malaysia.

“With regard to the presence of the former Chief Opposition Member of Cambodia Sam Rainsy in Malaysia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was not informed of his arrival to this country.

“Nonetheless, Sam Rainsy has left Malaysia this (yesterday) morning and no public programme was held during his stay here,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier today, The Khmer Times reported that Rainsy was deported after managing to enter Malaysia earlier using French passport.

The Cambodian news outlet said Rainsy and other leaders of his banned opposition party had travelled to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting, before Anwar allegedly ordered their expulsion after learning of their presence here this morning.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Anwar previously assured him that Rainsy would “never be allowed to step on Malaysian soil,” and that the Cambodian opposition figure only managed to gain entry through subterfuge. – Malay Mail