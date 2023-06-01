Zii Jia hopes issues between fans, media will be amicably resolved

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): National men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia hopes that the issue that arises following a news report about his performance will be short-lived and resolved amicably.

“I know they (fans) love me, I can’t control this because my fanbase is quite huge, so I hope we can settle with peace and love,” he told reporters after meeting Malaysia’s chef-de-mission (CDM) to the 2024 Paris Olympics Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin here yesterday.

Last week, local media reported that a journalist had filed a police report after receiving threats and criticism from netizens for a news she wrote about Zii Jia’s performance at Malaysia Masters.

Meanwhile, Hamidin advised badminton fans to understand that any comment about Zii Jia’s performance is to ensure he gets back to his best for the country.

“Zii Jia is a player who has a different aura among fans. Fans should understand, but there are some (fans) who are sensitive to criticism and I hope this will not happen again,” he said. – Bernama