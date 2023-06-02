Blood donation drive to be held at Sibu’s Star Mega Mall on June 4

SIBU (June 2): A blood donation drive will be held at the Orange Zone at Daesco, Star Mega Mall here from 9am -2pm on June 4.

The event is jointly organised by United People’s Activity Association, Sibu Hospital Blood Bank and Daesco Star Mega Mall.

Event organising spokesperson Penghulu Wong Ung invited members of the public to take part in the blood donation drive to save lives.

He said they could drop in at the Orange Zone at Daesco, Star Mega Mall on June 4 to register themselves for the blood donation drive.

“Each successful blood donor will receive a gift for the organiser,” he added.