Buggies, equipment destroyed in KK golf club fire

KOTA KINABALU (June 2): Sixty buggy cars and golf equipment belonging to Sabah Golf and Country Club were destroyed in an early morning fire on Friday.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said the 12.20am fire destroyed about 60 buggy cars and golf equipment that were kept in a two-storey building at Sabah Golf and Country Club.

Agustavia said a distress call was made to the fire station at 12.28am and teams were immediately deployed to the location.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 1.15am before the operation ended at 2.30am.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.