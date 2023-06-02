Chinese business leaders among visitors at state-level Hari Gawai open house

KUCHING (June 2): A group of Chinese business leaders representing the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) visited the state-level Hari Gawai open house held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Led by KCGCCI and ACCCIS president Datuk Tan Jit Kee, the delegation comprised Tan’s wife Datin Teo Foo Kiew, KCGCCI vice-president Ko Wai Neng, secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai, treasurer Ho Siew Hua, and digital economy chairman Rodger Chan, who is also organising chairman for KCGCCI’s forthcoming 133th anniversary.

The delegates took the opportunity to have a group photo taken with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas as well as other Dayak federal and state leaders during the visit.