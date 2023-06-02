Driver injured in Sibu after 4WD plunges down roadside ditch

SIBU (June 2): A driver suffered minor injuries after he somehow lost control of his four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle, plunging it down a roadside ditch here yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm, when the motorist was heading towards town from Jalan Ling Kai Cheng.

Prior to plunging down the ditch, the 4WD vehicle also knocked into a utility pole, which nearly toppled over.

The utility pole could be seen leaning precariously on an angle over the 4WD.

It is understood that it was raining at the time of the mishap.

An ambulance later brought the driver to Sibu Hospital for further observation.