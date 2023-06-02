Female motorcyclist dies following crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (June 2): A female motorcyclist died after her motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car along the road heading towards Kampung Jepak yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said members of the public pulled the 37-year-old victim out from underneath the car before firefighters arrived.

He said the department was notified about the accident at 11.34am.

Personnel from the Bintulu fire station were sent to the scene.

Wan Kamaruddin said the injured victim was still alive when firefighters arrived and was moved to an ambulance for transportation to Bintulu Hospital.

“However, the victim died on the way to the hospital,” he added.