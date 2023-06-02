Fire destroys workers’ quarters in Bintangor

SIBU (June 2): A fire completely destroyed a two-storey workers’ quarters along Jalan Kelupu in Bintangor last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said one of the quarters’ 15 residents suffered minor injuries in the fire.

A distress call was received at 8.56pm and firefighters from the Sarikei and Bintangor fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found the fire involved a two-storey workers’ quarters that had nine rooms of a non-permanent structure, with an area of ​​approximately 30 by 60 square feet, which was 100 per cent destroyed.

“The quarters housed 15 foreign citizens,” a Bomba spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the fire also left a four-wheel drive vehicle with 70 per cent damage, while an excavator was 80 per cent damaged.

The spokesperson said the fire was completely extinguished at 10.59pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.