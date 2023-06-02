Gawai celebrations up in flames as 12-door Sibu longhouse razed, 80 left homeless

SIBU (June 2): A fire last night completely destroyed the 12-door Rumah Nyalai at Jalan Dudong, rendering its 80 occupants homeless.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the fire was received at 8.49pm.

A team of five firefighters from Sibu Jaya fire station led by senior fire officer II Selani Oda was dispatched to the scene.

Also at the scene were seven Sungai Merah fire station personnel led by senior fire officer I Shahrul Nizam Waily, six Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel, three Sesco personnel, and four police officers.

“Arriving at the scene, it was found there was a fire involving the 12-door longhouse of permanent structure and with an estimated area of 120 square feet, which was 100 per cent burnt,” said the statement.

Firefighters had to source for water from a nearby ditch, using the transport pumps of the two fire engines.

After firefighters successfully controlled the fire, they conducted overhaul works to ensure there was no other source of danger.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire and value of losses have yet to be ascertained.