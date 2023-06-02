Heatwave: Air-conditioners most sought after items on e-commerce platforms

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Amidst the current heatwave in the country, over five million Malaysians searched for air-conditioners on major e-commerce platforms last month.

In an exclusive statement to Malay Mail, Shopee Mobile Malaysia Sdn Bhd said amongst the most sought-after items included various fan models.

The online shopping platform said there was an increase in search for the keyword “fan cooler”, with a 16-time increase in purchases in April 2023 alone.

“During the same period, there were over three million searches for fans and over five million searches for air conditioners.

“Shopee observed a rise in both search and purchase for fan and air conditioners amidst the rising climate.

“The purchase of air conditioners and coolers saw an increase of 22 per cent while the purchase of fans increased by 12 per cent last month as compared to the same period last year,” it said.

Similarly, Lazada Malaysia told Malay Mail that mineral water, ice makers, air conditioners, coolers and humidifiers for home, ceiling and standing fans, portable handheld fans, and cooling bedsheets and mattress protectors are among the popular items sought by the public in this current hot weather.

“Since April 2023 until now, our ‘Beat The Heat Campaign’ observed an increase of more than 40 per cent of searches, added to cart and purchased on our platform,” it said.

Other products that have been in high demand during this current heat wave are Ultra Violet protection sunscreen, sunblock and after-sun care, hydrating facial mask, oil-free moisturiser, umbrella, hat and cap, hijab and tudung in light fabrics and cotton and quick dry clothing.

The country continues to grapple with elevated temperatures that are expected to worsen with the El Nino phenomenon this year.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported Kampar, Perak; Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, and Jerantut in Pahang; Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, and Kinabatangan in Sabah as parts of the country under Level 1 alert for high temperatures.

Level 1 alerts are issued when the maximum daily temperatures remain between 35°C and 37°C for three days straight, with caution advised.

On May 16, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi said Putrajaya would not yet declare an emergency but may reconsider if temperatures exceed 40°C. — Malay Mail