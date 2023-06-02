Kuching police say no foul play in death of woman at shopping mall car park

KUCHING (June 2): Police have not found evidence of foul play in the death of a woman, whose body was discovered last night in the car park of a shopping mall along Jalan Wan Alwi here.

In a statement today, acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said they received a call at 11.14pm informing them of the incident.

“Police who conducted their investigation at the scene did not find any evidence of foul play,” he said.

As such, he said police have classified the case as sudden death.

Merbin added police have identified the 24-year-old based on her MyKad, which was found at the scene.

According to sources, the woman’s body was found on the ground floor of the car park.

It is understood a security guard, who was making his rounds at the car park, discovered the body.

At the scene were paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital, who declared the woman died at the scene.

Based on her injuries, the victim is believed to have fallen from a considerable height, possibly from an upper level of the car park.

It is understood that a bunch of keys and a pair shoes, believed to have belonged to the deceased, were found on the seventh floor of the car park.

The body has been transferred to the hospital’s forensics department for a post-mortem.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support

Call the Befrienders Kuching hotline on 082-242800 or email [email protected].

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services.