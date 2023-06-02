Lawyer says Dr M under police investigation for ‘Malay Proclamation’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was questioned by police today in relation to the “Malay Proclamation” campaign, which is suspected of being an activity detrimental to Malaysian democracy, his lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said this afternoon.

Rafique said that Dr Mahathir is investigated under Section 124B of the Penal Code for committing an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“Tun has said that he is ready to be charged at court and will answer questions at court,” Rafique said in a video on Facebook page InspirasiChannel. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME