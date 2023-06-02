Malaysia-UN SDG Trust Fund announces first call for proposals

KUCHING (June 2): The Malaysia-UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Trust Fund, a collaborative initiative between the MySDG Foundation and the United Nations in Malaysia that is supported by the government of Malaysia, announces the launch of its 2023 Call for Proposals (CFP-2023).

This first call for proposals aims to accelerate progress towards the SDGs across Malaysia, by focusing on groups and communities at risk of being left behind, according to a press release today.

The CFP-2023 invites project proposals from UN agencies, Malaysian civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, and academia engaged in SDG implementation and advocacy.

A total sum of US$3.6 million (approximately RM16,200,000) will be disbursed to approved projects, enabling their impactful implementation.

UN Resident Coordinator in Malaysia Karima El Korri stressed: “At this pivotal halfway mark to 2030, the Malaysia-UN SDG Trust Fund presents a unique opportunity to support impactful and innovative initiatives aligned with Malaysia’s foremost SDG priorities.

“The Fund complements the ongoing efforts of the government and various stakeholders to deliver on the principles, ambitions, and goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The Fund envisions annual calls for proposals until 2030, aiming to support catalytic interventions targeting those at risk of being left behind, and promote partnerships and a whole-of-society approach.

It seeks to create equitable and inclusive pathways that enable the realisation of socio-economic rights for people across all regions of Malaysia.

Projects should prioritise local actions that enhance lives and livelihoods and deliver wider SDG gains for vulnerable populations such as the unemployed and informal sector workers, indigenous people, women, youth, people with disabilities, older persons, migrants, refugees, stateless and undocumented persons.

The Fund is anchored in three thematic pillars – People and Prosperity; Planet and Peace; and Partnership, encompassing 12 priority areas.

MySDG Foundation Board of Trustees chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar hailed the Fund as a “catalyst of SDG progress that leaves no one behind”.

He called upon sustainable development champions to “step forward with innovative solutions that foster collaboration, engage community-based action, and generate tangible results”.

CFP-2023 welcomes project proposals seeking funds ranging from US$100,000 to US$500,000 (approximately RM450,000 to RM2,250,000).

Projects should have a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of 18 months, and adhere to the criteria detailed in the CFP-2023 brochure.

The CFP-2023 will be open from June 1 to July 14.

Detailed information and updates are available on Malaysia.un.org.