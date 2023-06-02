PM: Agrico Qatar interested in crude palm oil supply from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Agrico Agriculture Development WLL (Agrico Qatar), an organic agriculture company based in Qatar, intends to obtain a supply of crude palm oil for its palm oil refinery in Malaysia, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was among the matters raised when he received a courtesy call from Agrico Qatar chairman Ahmed Hussain Al-Khalaf at his office yesterday.

“InsyaAllah, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Selangor State Government are coordinating it. These products will then become high-quality products that can potentially be exported to Qatar, Tanzania, Afghanistan, India, and countries in the Middle East,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Also present at the meeting were Qatar’s Ambassador to Malaysia TYT Salah Mohammed Al-Sorour as well as representatives from Miti and the Malaysian Investment Development Board (Mida).

Anwar said the Malaysian Government would continue to strengthen the business-to-business network between Malaysia and Qatar and welcome companies from Qatar to explore various trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia.

The Prime Minister said Agrico Qatar was the only organic farming company based on a hydroponic system in Qatar that used the latest technology in a sustainable manner.

Through this method, he said, Agrico managed to produce about 3,000 tonnes of high-quality vegetables and fruits throughout the year, meeting at least 90 per cent of Qatar’s local market demand.

Anwar said in 2023, Agrico Qatar through Agrico (M) Sdn Bhd aims to implement projects in three sectors, namely palm oil refining, agriculture and food safety, with an estimated investment value of RM1.5 billion to RM2 billion.

He said this was in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030 and Malaysia’s National Food Security Policy Action Plan 2021-2025, and welcomed the efforts of the private sector in supporting the Government’s agenda towards ensuring food security and strengthening the food supply chain for both countries. — Bernama