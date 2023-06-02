Police commissioner: Assemblyman claims attacked after approaching men acting shadily in Tabuan Jaya

KUCHING (June 2): The assemblyman who was assaulted here on Tuesday had reported the attack occurred after he had a word with a group of men behaving suspiciously in Tabuan Jaya, revealed Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

In a statement today, the Sarawak police commissioner said the police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the same Code for criminal intimidation.

“The victim in his report alleged that he stumbled upon four men who were acting suspiciously at a housing estate in Tabuan Jaya around 9.06pm on May 30,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the victim then approached the suspects to speak with them.

“However, one of them was unhappy with what he was told and tried to attack and rough up the victim,” said Mohd Azman.

As a result from the assault, the victim suffered minor scratches and pain to his back.

Mohd Azman said the police are now tracking down the suspects.

He reminded the public not to speculate on the case.

Those with any information on the assault can contact the nearest police station or call case investigating officer ASP Rathna Borhan on 019-8176267.