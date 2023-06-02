Three years after break-up, Muhyiddin says willing to work with Dr Mahathir again

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he is prepared to work with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad again after the latter said he is open to joining forces for their common goal of protecting Malay and Muslim interests.

The two last worked together for GE14 before Muhyiddin ousted Dr Mahathir as prime minister in the first Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020.

“I am aware that recent political developments have put the Malays and Muslims in this country at a bitter crossroads.

“So as a Muslim myself, I am personally prepared to work with all Malay and Muslim leaders, including Dr Mahathir, for the sake of defending religion, race and country,” Muhyiddin said in a brief statement on Facebook.

The 76-year-old Johorean was responding to news reports of Dr Mahathir’s declaration in an interview with news portal Malaysia Now yesterday that he is now ready to work with his ally-turned-foe on their common goals, provided an agreement can be reached.

In the interview, Dr Mahathir said Malay power is weakening because the community is divided into various political parties.

“When we lose power, we cannot correct the circumstances which are detrimental to the Malays.

“This is why we need to unite,” the 97-year-old who had been prime minister twice was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir were known to be close allies and had worked together in Bersatu after leaving Umno.

Muhyiddin who is also Pagoh MP had been expelled from Umno and later sacked as deputy prime minister in 2016 for criticising then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s role in the 1MDB financial scandal. — Malay Mail