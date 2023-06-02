Tragic Gawai as missing teen longboat passenger’s body found in Baleh

KAPIT (June 2): The body of the missing passenger of a longboat that capsized in Baleh on Tuesday was found yesterday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) search and rescue (SAR) team led by Kapit officer Abu Osman Ramli was informed by family members that Linsa Empih Melin’s body was recovered some 2km downriver from where the longboat sank.

She was from Rumah Geramong, Nanga Sipoh, Mujong Tengah, Baleh.

Bomba personnel transported the 17-year-old’s body to Kapit for the handover to police.

The police then sent the body to Kapit Hospital for a postmortem.

On Tuesday, Bomba Kapit received a report at 2.37pm that a longboat sunk along a tributary near Mujong Bridge in Baleh.

The caller, who was one of the 14 passengers onboard, said 13 of them managed to swim to safety.

A SAR operation then began for the missing teenager.